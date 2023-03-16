INAI commissioners will go to SCJN after AMLO veto

Commissioners of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) condemned the fact that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vetoed the election of two elected profiles as new commissioners and voted unanimously to go to the Supreme Court on this issue Court of Justice of the Nation.

Just last March 1, the Senate endorsed by a qualified majority the appointments of Ana Yadira Alarcón Márquez and Rafael Luna Alviso, as new commissioners who would fill the two vacancies at INAI for a period of seven years.

This afternoon, as confirmed by Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for the Presidency, and Senator Ricardo Monreal, the head of the Executive branch vetoed the election.

Hours later, the INAI called an extraordinary session at 8:30 p.m. As reported in plenary, the summons to this meeting was an agreement by unanimous vote.

The only point to be discussed was to instruct the Secretary General for Legal Affairs, Gonzalo Sánchez de Tagle, as INAI’s legal representative, to file the constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for the failure to appoint vacant commissioners. .

“Today the President of the Republic exercised the power contained in the sixth constitutional article and objected to the aforementioned appointments, in this sense, the absence of appointments of commissioners of this Plenary could generate violations and affectations to the powers that the Constitution entrusts,” warned.

“The lack of appointment of two people as member commissioners of this Plenary from the first day of April of the year 2023 directly violates the institutional design that the Constitution establishes for this body with constitutional autonomy and transgresses the principle of collegiality that characterizes it” he added.

Likewise, he indicated, the disqualification to hold a valid session would in turn generate a transgression of the rights of access to information and protection of personal data to the detriment of Mexicans.

“The demand that at the time is filed before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation requests the suspension (of the veto) in order to prevent the highest governing body of this institute from being disabled and thereby guarantee the human rights that protect,” he said.

For her part, Commissioner Norma Julieta del Río Venegas, warned that before the next departure of Commissioner Francisco Acuña, who ends his term on March 31, and the lack of replacement would stagnate them.

“The INAI would be inoperative to resolve the appeals that citizens file before the refusal (…) the doors of the INAI are not closed, it must be clarified, disinformation also affects these rights. The INAI is not closed, we simply could not resolve the resources that citizens file,” he clarified.

“It must be said clearly; having autonomous bodies that are incomplete and unable to carry out their constitutional functions affects the system of balances that we have built and I say we have because all of us who are here have participated in one way or another. Mexicans know that confrontations are infertile and also weaken democratic systems, we must bet on the generation of agreements between institutions,” he added.

He reported that in the year 2022, the INAI dealt with more than 24,000 controversies and means of challenge that citizens presented before the refusal of public information of this Country by obligated entities.

Immediately, Josefina Román expressed her concern about the presidential veto and indicated that the SCJN will be trusted.

“From this plenary we see with concern the lack of appointment of the members of the plenary, which basically weakens the quasi-jurisdictional function. For all these reasons we believe that the presentation of a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will avoid leaving the and Mexicans without the possibility of exercising these two human rights,” he said.

Blanca Lilia Ibarra, says that “the house of transparency is experiencing an extraordinary moment”, since on March 31st Commissioner Francisco Acuña Llamas will complete his administration so that this body would not have its legal quorum.

The presidential veto is registered one day before the expiration of the 10 business day term to object to the election. Current legislation establishes that, in the event that the President of the Republic objects to the appointment, the Chamber of Senators must name a new proposal.

The new applicants must obtain the vote of three fifths of the Senate to obtain the position.