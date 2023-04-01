INAI loses quorum after departure of commissioner

Mexico City.- In an extraordinary session, the National Transparency Institute (INAI) fired Commissioner Francisco Acuña, who concluded his nine-year term on Friday.

During the session, the commissioners highlighted Acuña’s work in favor of transparency from his work at Grupo Oaxaca, as well as in the institution he is leaving today.

Commissioner President Blanca Lilia Ibarra pointed out that this session was special because it was the last with a legal quorum in the absence of two appointments and the conclusion of another.

Although the INAI is left without a member, the president trusted that the Senate and the Court could solve the situation.

The four commissioners who will remain in office of the seven that make up the plenary session highlighted the work of Acuña, his profile in favor of transparency and protection of personal data and the defense of the constitutional autonomy of that body.

In his farewell message, Acuña rejected the idea that a “golden bureaucracy” exists in the INAI and pointed out that they have had to live with the warning of a change in that body.

He also recalled that, despite the fact that the INAI assumed the so-called republican austerity, they really cut their salaries.

“We really cut our salary, we did not litigate our conditions prior to him determining that that amount was what could be earned,” he recalled.

Acuña reiterated his respect for the presidential institution and its powers, although there could be differences regarding the work of INAI. He criticized the idea that someone vested with authority is the owner of absolute reason and defended the freedom to act in a public and autonomous institution.

“Nothing that they come with that golden bureaucracies. No. Since they want to reform the Constitution, well, once and for all they begin to reformulate the presidential conditions, because living in a Palace and having everything that is had from the Palace, well it is not whatever we say very, very republican.

“But hey, no way, you have to do things right. Well, it’s not disrespectful, I’ve always said it; to defend the institution, using the phrases of this great popular seducer, who is the president,” he said.

True to his trajectory and critical profile, he defended the freedom to act in a public and autonomous institution.

“No person invested with authority is the owner of absolute reason and no one can or should demand devotion from another person above their certain or attributed qualities that can promote – never, hopefully never – public adoration,” he said.

In his farewell and recognition session, Acuña defended the importance of the national transparency system and repeated a phrase that will be remembered by his colleagues: “without information there is no nation.”

Commissioners Norma Julieta del Río and Josefina Román, as well as Commissioner Adrián Alcalá, also highlighted Acuña’s contributions and the mark he left on each of them and on the institution.

The commissioner president, who called Acuña a “poet of transparency”, ended the session by highlighting the legacy he left and encouraging INAI to fly high and strong thanks to the wings that Acuña left them.