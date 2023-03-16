INAI will challenge AMLO’s revocation of new commissioners before the Court

In an extraordinary session of the Plenary of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), the general director of legal affairs, Gonzalo Sánchez de Tagle, was instructed as INAI’s legal representative to impose constitutional controversy before the country’s highest court, lack of appointments of two vacant commissioners.

Sánchez de Tagle recalled that at the beginning of March, the Senate of the Republic appointed two commissioners to join the Plenary of INAI, however, on this day, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in his constitutional powers, objected to the appointment.

For this reason, he stressed that absence of appointments of new commissioners, violations and affectations can be generated to the faculties of the INAI.

Because of this, the INAI will file a constitutional controversy lawsuit before the Supreme Court. The general director of legal affairs warned that without the appointment the plenary session of the Transparency body would be left without powers to hold sessions and with this, the right of the population to access information and protection of personal data is violated.

On March 31, the commissioner Francisco Llamas will fulfill his term within the INAI Plenaryand if by then the appointments of two commissioners are still pending, the transparency body would be left without a legal quorum to work.

However, the plenary session of this institute, which is part of the National Transparency System and the National Anti-Corruption System, held that even if they lose their power to hold meetings, they will not stop working for society.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.