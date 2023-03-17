INAPAM 2023 Card: How should the photos be to process it?

Many older adults who want to process their card from the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) are unaware of the requirements and therefore make mistakes when carrying out the photos. If you are one of them, don’t worry, here we tell you how to do this process correctly.

It should be remembered that by having the INAPAM card, older adults can have nationwide discounts on food, advice and legal services, education, recreation and culture, property and water, health, transportation, clothing and home. The process is free and can be done anywhere in the country.

Those adults over 60 who want to process the INAPAM 2023 card, either for the first time or for replacement, must go to one of the modules that are located throughout the Mexican Republic. To locate the one closest to your home, you just have to enter this link and enter the entity and the municipality where the person interested in obtaining the credential resides.

This is how the photos should be to process the INAPAM 2023 card

To process the INAPAM 2023 card for discounts for adults over 60 years of age, those interested must go to the module closest to their home and meet the following requirements, which must be presented in original and together with two copies:

Valid official photo ID

Birth certificate

curp

Older adults must also provide the name and telephone number of a family member for reference, as well as two child-size photos, which must be taken from the front, in black and white or in color with a white background. The interested party must appear with his face uncovered, without a cap and face mask, or glasses. While the printing of the photographs has to be done on matte paper.

