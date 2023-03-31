Inchiesta Juve, in arrival new sanctions for the bianconero club: salvi i giocatori

Per Chinè i responsabili vanno cercati only tra chi dirigava la società, i calciatori potrebbero evitar squalifiche

Il procuratore federale Giuseppe chine It is in the province of Chiudere l’inchiesta that Juventus sees the protagonist in merito alle “manovre stipendi” compiute nelle due stagioni del Covid. Nei prossimi giorni verranno informati i potenziali incolpati della chiusura delle indagini, infatti sono pronti dei pre-deferimenti” Il quadro que si prospetta è quello in cui verranno incolpati la Juventus ei suoi ex dirigenti, between i procuratori dei giocatori coinvolti verranno segnalati alla Commissione agenti federal sports.

Process Juventus: the position of the giocatori

Salvi invece i giocatori. Secondo quanto riportato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, in the exchange of emails for the bianconeri directors and attorneys of the giocatori al centro dell’indagine, the federal prosecutor has considered insufficient the life of consapevolezza dei giocatori che quindi dovrebbero restare fuori dai deferimenti e non rischiare un Months of qualifying come if preventative would be any month. Juventus wins, risking a maxi fine and “one or two punctuals” of penalties. Meanwhile, for how much the former leader of the “Vecchia Signora” rischiano l’inibizione, che potrebbe essere di “durata non inferiore ai six months”. In fact, a livello di tempistiche is very likely that he will be in judiciary at the end of April and the beginning of the maggio, in order to conclude the judiciary percorso prima della fine del campionato. This per quanto riguarda la giustizia sportiva Italiana, poi bisognerà vedere also UEFA se vorrà fare qualcosa e cosa vorrà fare.