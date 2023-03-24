Increased number of students compared to teaching positions

Düsseldorf.

In North Rhine-Westphalia there are more and more students – but not enough teachers. How many students a teacher has to supervise mathematically.

Die Number of schoolchildren in North Rhine-Westphalia has increased disproportionately compared to full-time teaching positions. As the State Statistical Office IT.NRW announced on Friday, around 1.96 million pupils are attending a general school in the current school year 2022/23 – an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous year.

In contrast, the number of full-time teaching positions increased by only 1.6 percent, to a good 149,000. Statistically speaking, there are therefore 13.1 students for one teacher (previous year: 13.0).













At primary schools, one teacher looks after 15.9 students

In terms of numbers, one full-time teacher at primary schools even looks after 15.9 pupils. At comprehensive schools, on the other hand, the percentage increase in full-time units was higher than among students: Here, there are now 11.9 students for one teacher. At the grammar schools, the job key remained unchanged as the number of students increased. There, one teacher supervises an average of 14.2 students. (dpa)





