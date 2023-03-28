“Incredible but true”, Quentin Dupieux, chemist of the absurd

He counts Monty Python and Bertrand Blier among his masters, but it is with Jean-Pierre Mocky that one would be tempted to compare him, given the pace of his production (one title per year) and his frank manners. shooter, star magnet. Quentin Dupieux is a small chemist of the absurd. Film after film, all short and barred, more successful when the genres hybridize, the deaf anguish and the vagueness remain (“Reality”, “the Daim”), he builds a unique work in minor mode – a range appreciated in music (Dupieux also does electro under the pseudonym of Mr. Oizo) for his melancholy tone. “Mandibles” opened his cinema to a more schoolboy and legible vein that extends “Smoking makes you cough”, presented at the last Cannes Film Festival. Filmed between the two, “Incredible but true” is at the crossroads of the nightmarish and the light. To sum up: a couple (Alain Chabat and Léa Drucker) buy the suburban house they dreamed of. He, an insurance agent, aspires to a peaceful life, she, saddened by her age, would add a lot of spice to their daily lives. A trap door with supernatural virtues, located in their cellar, will upset their relationship.

A world where anything can happen

Difficult to say more at the risk of spoiling your pleasure, what we come above all to seek at Dupieux: the playground, the playful aspect of a world which resembles ours, but where anything can happen. From the characters to the dialogues, the universe of “Incredible but true”, preserved in a dull image with faded colors, exudes banality. Chabat and Drucker camp a couple plan-plan, their friends, Benoît Magimel and Anaïs Demoustier, are of a very ordinary vulgarity in what is similar, at the beginning, to a parody of French cinema two-room-kitchen. When, at the turn of a property visit then a conversation during a dinner, the film takes a side step, then two, everything shifts. Not enough: we can regret that he does not dig deeper into the vertiginous potential of this trap, a metaphysical idea worthy of an episode of “the Fourth Dimension”, in favor of a more meaningful comedy than usual.

“Incredible but true” plays with the routine of the couple, the fear of aging, youthism and its performative injunctions: freshness for women, virility for men. With a tired Léa Drucker and an Anaïs Demoustier with a rattling voice, once again perfect, a good-spirited Chabat and an exceptional Magimel as a redneck with an electronic cock and ad hoc replies: “A man is someone who must know how to handle firearms, and of all sizes! »

