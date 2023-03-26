Independent Santa Fe vs. Millionaires LIVE: Harold Rivera’s team wants to damage the path of the Ambassador

fernando uribe he wants to continue in romance with the goal: “S With different matches, matches that are prepared from the mental to the physical the week before, so we already have to think about recovering quickly, being physically in the best condition to face it as we face each game, but with responsibility and knowing that a classic has to be won ”.

Fernando Uribe and his motivation in Millionaires: “It’s like a tribute to my mother” Since he returned to the pitch with the Ambassador’s shirt, the striker has scored three times

The striker comes from scoring two goals in the league. @millosfcoficial/Instagram

After passing through Junior de Barranquilla, in which he did not do well, Fernando Uribe returned to Millionaires to complete his third cycle in the Bogota squad. However, the Pereiran missed the first games due to an injury that kept him off the pitch.