India Nifty 50 market loses ground after the start of the day

This year the markets have registered a constant volatility. (Infobae)

Negative day for Nifty 50which opens on Friday, March 24 with slight drops in 0.21%until the 17,040.45 points, after the start of the opening session. If we compare the value with previous days, the Nifty 50 chains two successive days in negative digits.

Regarding the last week, the Nifty 50 marks a drop in 0.35% and in the last year it still maintains a decrease in the 1.59%. He Nifty 50 a 6.54% below its maximum this year (18,232.55 points) and a 0.4% above its minimum price so far this year (16,972.15 points).

a stock index It is an indicator that measures how the price of a given set of assets evolves.so it collects data from different companies or sectors of a fragment of the market.

These indicators are used mainly by the stock markets of each country and each of them can be integrated by signatures with different specificities such as having a similar market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, there are some indices that only consider a handful of shares to determine their value or others that consider hundreds of shares.

Stock indices serve as indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of stock investments and company shares. Generally, if investors are not confident, stock values ​​tend to fall.

They also work to measure the performance of an asset manager and they allow investors to be able to compare between profitability and risk; measure the opportunities of a financial asset or create portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century after the journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully investigate how the shares of companies tended to rise or fall together in price, he created two indices: one that contained the 20 largest railway companies (as it was the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 shares of other types of businesses

Today in humanity there are various indices and They can associate based on their geography, sectors, company size or also the type of assetFor example, the US Nasdaq index is made up of the 100 largest largely technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADBE).

Each stock index has its own way of calculating, but the main factor is the market capitalization of each firm that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the value of the title on the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares that are on the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are required to present a balance of its composition. Said report must be delivered every three or six months, as the case may be.

Reading a stock index also requires being careful of its changes over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be a source of misunderstandings.

If one index sees an increase of 500 points in one day, while another only adds 20, it might appear that the former performed better. However, if the former started the day at 30,000 points and the other at 300, it can be deduced that, in percentage terms, the gains for the latter were more important.

Between the main stock indices in the American Union is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, which is made up of 30 companies. Likewise, the S&P 500, which includes 500 of the largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is necessary to mention the Nasdaq 100which brings together 100 of the largest non-financial firms.

On the other hand, the most important indices of Europe are the eurostoxx 50, which covers the 50 largest companies in the euro area. On the other hand, the DAX 30, the main German index containing the most prominent companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the FTSE 100 from the London Stock Exchange; he ACC 40 from the Paris Stock Exchange; and the IBEX 35from the Spanish stock market.

In the asian continentwe have the nikkei 225, made up of the 225 largest companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. There is also the SSE Composite Index, which can be considered the most solid in China, made up of the most relevant companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth mentioning the Hang Seung Index in Hong Kong and the KOSPI in South Korea.

Talking about the latin american regionyou have the CPIwhich contains the 35 most consolidated firms on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the patrimony of tycoon Carlos Slim.

Another is the Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; he Merval from Argentina; he IPSA From Chile; he MSCI COLCAP from Colombia; he IBC de Caracas, made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Likewise, there are other types of global stock indices such as the MSCI Latin Americawhich includes the 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; he MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; and the S&P Global 100made up of the 100 most powerful multinational firms on the entire planet.