India: two plane pilots suspended after drinking coffee in the cockpit

A photo posted on social media shows a cup of coffee sitting without a lid near the plane’s control systems during a flight. The two pilots were eating pastries on the occasion of a Hindu religious festival.

An expensive cup of coffee. Two pilots from the Indian aviation company SpiceJet have been laid off, after drinking coffee and eating sweets in the cockpit of an airliner, reports Thursday Times of India. An episode that contravenes air safety rules.

“Both pilots have been suspended pending an investigation,” an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on March 8 when the flight had left Delhi to reach Guwahati, a city located in northeastern India, according to investigations.

A photo shared on Twitter

The two pilots decided to enjoy a cup of coffee and gujias, an Indian fried pastry made from semolina, while in midair. A way to celebrate in their own way Holi, a Hindu religious festival very popular in India, and celebrated on March 8.

Problem, a photo of this snack taken at an altitude of 37,000 feet was published on Twitter on Tuesday by a user claiming to be an aviation safety consultant. We see a cup of coffee, without a lid, placed near the controls, as well as two pastries.

“Even the horoscope cannot save you in an emergency,” indignantly tweeted, whose publication has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

The exact origin of this photo and its dating are not yet known, the airline said.

“A strict police”

While it may seem innocuous, this mid-air snack is not without risk in a cockpit.

“SpiceJet has strict policy governing the consumption of food inside the cockpit,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

“Even the slightest turbulence and the smallest coffee splashes spilled on the electronic system can affect the controls. It’s a criminal act”, denounces for his part the aeronautical expert who shared the photo of the pilots.

Pilots targeted by “disciplinary measures”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), responsible for air regulation in India, quickly decided to crack down.

“Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against (the pilots) and at the end of the investigations”, indicates his spokesperson.

“We are also making sure that the company takes the necessary measures to prevent this type of incident in the future,” promises a senior official at the DGCA.