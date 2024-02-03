Indian model fakes her death to raise awareness about uterine cancer

NEW DELHI.- A model India sparked an online controversy on Saturday after admitting that she had faked her death on Instagram, in a communication strategy aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey “bravely fought the disease” and has passed away, a statement announced on Friday on her social networks.

Local media published obituaries of the 32-year-old woman and her Wikipedia page was updated after her apparent death. Likewise, Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to him.

However, some people began to doubt the model’s death, especially after images in which she was seen on board a boat in Goa, apparently in good health, published four days before the statement.

Poonam Pandey later admitted in another video on Instagram, where she has 1.3 million followers, that her death had been a farce.

“Yes, I faked my disappearance. It’s extreme, I know. But suddenly, we’re all talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?” she wrote.

“I am proud of what has been achieved with the announcement of my death,” she added.

Many Internet users criticized the woman for wanting to attract attention to her at all costs.

“Launching a deceptive operation, such as simulating his death, with the excuse of ‘raising awareness’, is not only unethical but also manipulative,” one user was outraged.

“What a shame (…) next time, no one will take his real death seriously!” wrote another.

The young model began her career in 2010 and quickly gained fame for her extravagance.

In 2011, she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the World Cup that year, and later posted a video showing her stripping off at the Wankhede stadium where the final was held.

I have also appeared in Bollywood films, including an erotic thriller in 2013.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India accounts for a quarter of the world’s cervical cancer cases. NGOs are campaigning in the country for a national vaccination campaign against human papillomavirus (HPV) infections for girls, which in other countries has considerably reduced the incidence of the disease.

