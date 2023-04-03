“Indiana Jones 5” will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

The festival will for the occasion pay an “exceptional tribute” to actor Harrison Ford, a figure of Hollywood cinema, who has played the famous adventurer with a hat and a lasso since 1981.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinydirected by James Mangold, is to be screened on May 18 in Cannes, organizers said in a statement.

This fifth part of the adventures of the adventurous archaeologist imagined by Georges Lucas and brought to the screen by Steven Spielberg, is due out on June 28 in France and June 30 in the United States.

Like Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, last year, the climb of the steps is announced as one of the events of the festival. On the music of John Williams are expected, alongside Harrison Ford, the other actors of the film, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas or Mads Mikkelsen.

On this occasion, the festival will pay special tribute to Harrison Ford, a figure of Hollywood cinema from Star Wars (he plays Han Solo three times) at Blade Runnerpassing of course by the adventurer with the hat and the lasso, that he embodies since 1981 and the first episode, The Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Scorsese, Di Caprio and De Niro at Cannes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyco-produced by Georges Lucas and Steven Spielberg for Disney and LucasFilms, is directed this time by James Mangold, author of the biopic on Johnny Cash Walk the Line with Joaquin Phoenix and Le Mans 66 (2019).

This is the second film whose selection has been officially confirmed by the Festival, after Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, with his favorite actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro.

The jury for the 76th Cannes Film Festival (May 16 to 27) will be chaired by the Swedish director who won two Palmes d’Or Ruben Östlund (The Square, Without Filter). The rest of the selection is to be announced in April.