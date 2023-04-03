Indians defeat Apaches in Neri Santos

Juarez City.- With a solid defense led by captain Ricardo Calatayud, the Indios team keeps alive the dream of qualifying for the postseason. The tribe was victorious at the Neri Santos against the Apaches by a score of 79-75.

The game began with few baskets, it was the Indians who managed to lead their rivals 18-12. However, the offense of the capitalists found the spaces to tie in the second and third quarters 49-49.

Despite repeated impressions from the offense in the game’s first three quarters, the tribe’s picture began to clear up as soon as the fourth quarter began. The tribe showed a notable improvement on the field, as they stood out on the scoreboard by more than ten points.

The end of the match was getting closer and the plays were becoming more and more physical. After two hard tackles by Hernán Gallegos and Khaliq Khadeen of the Apaches, the referees stopped the game to make decisions on the matter. The capital’s coach, Luis Quintero, chose to remove Gallegos, as it was a matter of time before the player started a fight.

Observing the increasingly evident advantage of the local team, the fans in the stands were delivered to their team, in repeated fouls against the Apaches, the public pressured Khadeen, as he was in charge of collecting free throws for the visitors. The pivot missed close to ten points that ultimately sentenced the match.

The tribe will continue on its way tomorrow night when, for the second day, Indians face Apaches. If they lose this game, those from the capital will have to wait for the result of the border classic this Wednesday to find out their future in the postseason.