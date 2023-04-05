Indigo Neo, an application to manage parking more easily

The parking leader wants to facilitate the payment of parking spaces thanks to its Indigo Neo application.

Indigo’s goal: “digitalize the entire customer journey”. This is explained by Mathias Fraisse, director of technologies for the Indigo group on the Tech&Co set, during a special broadcast at the AWS Summit Paris, this April 4. Indigo is the world leader in parking and individual mobility.

Present on 3 continents, and in 9 countries, Indigo has 2,600 car parks worldwide. This French group, wants to facilitate the payment of parking both in underground car parks, but also on the road. The Indigo Neo application was designed for this.

“We have therefore centralized parking management in all the car parks”, explains Mathias Fraisse. In more than 600 car parks in France, Indigo has set up license plate reading systems. Thanks to its servers hosted on AWS, Indigo is able to identify a customer who enters a parking lot. At the exit, no receipt, everything happens with the Indigo Neo application.

Indigo announced in May 2022 the launch of Neo, as “its new digital spearhead”. In Paris, the payment of more than 80,000 parking spaces on the streets is managed via Indigo Neo, following a call for tenders from the town hall. The vocation of Indigo is to allow a user to use a single means of payment for a space in a car park or in the street. A visitor can pay for their street parking spot by the time through the app. A resident can pay for a day or week flat rate.

Another innovation presented by Indigo at the end of March: the motorcycle-bike offer in the application. More than 400 parks offer parking for bicycles, particularly in Paris, and 50 cycle parks are listed for parking your bicycle in a secure manner.

Indigo is also focusing on electric vehicle charging with a major investment plan. “Mega parks with 300 or 400 charging stations to meet demand,” concludes Mathias Fraisse.