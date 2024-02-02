Individual stories to make your own Super Bowl story

Patrick Mahomes seeks to emulate Tom Brady. Brock Purdy plays in the shadow of Joe Montana. Win the Super Bowl It would be a significant step for either of these quarterbacks.

Led by Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs They seek to be the first team in 19 years with consecutive Super Bowl titles. They will face Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

For Mahomes, it will be an opportunity to win his third NFL title, in just his sixth full season as a starter, at age 28. Brady won his third of seven Super Bowl rings in his fourth season as a starter, at age 27.

For Purdy, this will be the opportunity to complete his journey, from being the last player selected in the entire 2022 draft to leading the attack of a prestigious franchise to tie a record, with what would be a sixth Super Bowl title.

bradytomretiro.jpg Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy, among others the team had previously won, during a parade in Boston to celebrate the Patriots’ victory in the Super Bowl on February 7, 2017. about the Atlanta Falcons. AP /Elise Amendola

Only the Patriots and Steelers have won six.

If Mahomes wants a chance to match Brady’s record, he has to win this game. These are unusual opportunities.

The Chiefs took a difficult path to get to this point. They had to win twice on the road in the playoffs, for the first time in the Mahomes era.

There is a reason why no team has repeated the feat of New England, which was crowned in the 2003 and 2004 campaigns.

A third Kansas City title in five years would cement the team as a dynasty. The Pats won three in four years during the 2000s and were crowned three times in five seasons in the following decade.

“I think in dynasties, you have to win three titles,” Mahomes said before the season. “Our job is to do what we can to win as much as possible.”

mahomeschiefs.jpg Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes raises the American Conference champions trophy with tight end Travis Kelce after the victory against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Now they will seek to win another consecutive Super Bowl AP/Alex Brandon

If Purdy wins, he will imprint his name on San Francisco’s identity. Montana led the 49ers to four championships in the 1980s and Steve Young, another Hall of Famer, helped them win a fifth title 29 years ago.

Purdy evolved from being “Mr. Irrelevant” to replace Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He won his first seven starts, including two in the playoffs.

But he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of last year’s NFC finals, a loss in Philadelphia.

He returned to start the campaign and has looked outstanding. He is a finalist for the AP Most Valuable Player award. And now he can break the title drought.

Source: AP