INE candidate evades talk about ‘Plan B’

Mexico City.- Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, former president of the Sonora State Electoral Institute, evaded talking about the implications that the recently approved “Plan B” would have on the National Electoral Institute (INE), of which she aspires to be a new counselor.

When leaving the interview this morning with members of the Technical Evaluation Committee, in the Chamber of Deputies, Taddei Zavala even preferred to identify himself as “Guadalupe Cabeza de Vaca” to avoid answering about his position on the independence and autonomy of the INE, in case of get to be chosen.

“No, I do not understand your question, I am 30 years old, 33 years in the electoral service…, that is why I do not understand your question. I have been in this for a long time,” he replied to Grupo Reforma.

What do you think of Plan B?, he was asked.

“Without opinion. Are you going to present me about the case that I have just experienced? It is that the other is not worth it, because you have to be very decent and apply the rules that the committee itself sets. You have to be respectful,” he said .

Regarding the Technical Committee, he said that it is hard work.

Regarding the evaluation process, he pointed out that the format is very complete.

“All the members participate by asking questions; some questions that they rescue from the citizens, which is very good, because the citizens participated in the convocation of the committee by sending questions.”

It is expected that this Sunday other applicants to the INE will attend, who passed the first stage after an exam that was applied to them at this same venue.

The Taddei monopolize positions in Sonora

Guadalupe Taddei’s family has several of its members with positions in the federal government, as well as in the Government of Sonora and local institutions.

In 2022, President López Obrador reported that the new director of the Mexican lithium company, “LitioMx”, would be Pablo Daniel Taddei, son of Jorge Luis Taddei Bringas, Welfare delegate in Sonora, who is the first cousin of the INE candidate .

The daughter of the ‘superdelegate’, Ivana Celeste Taddei Arriola, is a deputy for Morena; Her other son, Jorge Carlos, has been regional director at the Natural Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp).

Luis Rogelio Piñeda Taddei, his nephew, son of Guadalupe, is the General Director of the Parliamentary Research Center of the Sonoran congress. Jorge Francisco Piñeda Taddei, another nephew, has been in charge of the payroll of the Institute of Scholarships and Educational Credit of Sonora since January. León Fernando Piñeda Taddei, also a nephew, took over as clerk at the local Court of Administrative Justice in December.

Another nephew of the superdelegate, Luis Alonso Taddei Torres, has been director of Studies and Projects at the Sonoran Youth Institute, since last October, after Alfonso Durazo took office as governor.