INE counselor ‘moches’ requests

Mexico City.- Former advisers to counselor Norma de la Cruz Magaña denounced that, for two years, the federal official took money from the advisers to transfer it to her mother.

Only one of them delivered, from September 2020 to August 2022, 340 thousand pesos.

The cut began as a temporary loan to his mother, María Teresa Magaña Sánchez, for a personal problem, but later a fortnightly remittance of 5,000 to 7,500 pesos was required, which is recorded in bank account statements, a copy of which has REFORMA .

They also had to give a part of their Christmas bonus, bonuses and vacation premiums.

Last August, De la Cruz Magaña summoned his 11 advisers to his office, which he has practically not visited in two years, and when they arrived the heads of the Administration and Legal departments were already there, who had the instruction to dismiss them. immediately.

“The position that he holds has been the subject of an administrative reorganization, so his employment relationship ends on August 30 of this year,” indicates the document that they were forced to sign.

This is due to the claims that there were for abuse, criticism for excesses, verbal abuse and even marijuana consumption by the counselor.

De la Cruz came as a proposal from Morena and it is stated that the counselor José Roberto Ruiz was the one who promoted her with the spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez, who defended her before Horacio Duarte and Mario Delgado, then coordinator of Morena deputies.

As recently as January, the electoral counselor described the electoral reform laws as an exaggeration — which seeks to reduce the operational powers of the Electoral Institute — because they would endanger the INE.

use of money

The electoral adviser’s office has a bag of 20 million pesos a year; Of these, one million 695 thousand correspond to the payment of advisers per month -salary and benefits-, so they define if they want a few with high salaries or many with medium salaries.

De la Cruz had 11 advisors with salaries between 40 and 90 thousand net pesos, who were replaced by former officials of the Mexico City electoral body and INE employees.

Several former employees consulted stated that there was a lot of job mobility because the counselor hired staff for private needs and registered them as “advisors”.

For example, an image consultant to help you change your hairstyle, makeup and way of dressing, “ghostwriters” for speeches and even public speaking courses.

They even reveal that he raised the salary of his assistant so that part of that salary would be used to pay “transitory” employees.