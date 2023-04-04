Infertility affects one in six people worldwide, warns WHO report

The director of the World Health Organization calls for “safe, effective and affordable means” to be put in place to combat this “major health problem”.

About one in six people worldwide suffer from infertility, show a report of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Tuesday 4 April. “And this, regardless of where they live and the resources at their disposal”, underlines the director general of the WHO, doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the preface of the document. It is, according to the WHO, a “major health problem”which affects 17.8% of the adult population in rich countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries. “This report, the first of its kind in ten years, reveals an important fact: infertility does not discriminate”with exergue Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The report does not look at the medical, environmental or other causes of infertility, or how it changes over time, but provides a first look at its prevalence by analyzing all of the relevant studies from 1990 to 2021. “Infertility affects millions of people” and yet, notes the director of the WHO, “the topic is still understudied and solutions remain underfunded and inaccessible to many due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability”.

“The sheer proportion of those affected shows the need to expand access to fertility care and to ensure that this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe ways , effective and affordable ways of achieving parenthood are available to those who want them”he asks.