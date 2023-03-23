Infinitesimals in the trailer: Big adventure with little aliens







With Infinitesimals, a new action-adventure for the PC will be released soon, which is somewhat reminiscent of the survival game Grounded, but unlike this is explicitly aimed at solo players who want to experience an adventure in mini format. A short trailer was shown at the Game Developers Conference.

Infinitesimal appears…

… soon exclusively …

…on the Epic Games Store

Infinitesimals is a term from mathematics and means something like “infinitely small”. Fortunately, the game by the small European studio Cubit Studios has absolutely nothing to do with math. Instead, we slip into the role of the alien Captain Awkney Relinrake, who explores a strange planet together with his mini-crew. Seen from the point of view of a tiny creature, it looks amazingly similar to the earth. The Unreal Engine 5 serves as the basis here.

It is not known when exactly Infinitesimals will appear, but the game should be available “soon” exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Console versions have not yet been announced.