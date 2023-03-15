Inflation and politics: the first half of March was hot and the government draws a very harsh forecast for the month

The progression looks very worrying. It is. The inflation that in November it began with “4” (4.9%); which jumped to “5” (5.1%) in December; to “6” (6.0%) in January and which in February was closer to “7” (6.6%), tends to get worse as the weeks go by. Neither the government nor the leading companies want to talk about an inflationary overflow, but the dynamic is very serious.

Desolation rules in the economic cabinet. Just six weeks ago Sergio Massa He was hopeful of achieving a marked slowdown in the CPI and promised to start with “3” in April.

Week after week, the indicators worsen. In the daily monitoring carried out by both the Economy and the Central Bank, an additional deterioration is observed.

The first half of March was, in inflationary terms, the worst of the year. The increases exceed those registered in the previous weeks.

The estimation of the officials is that this month’s inflation will start with “7”. The question, in any case, is what number will follow after the “comma”. The projections in official offices range from 7.1% to 7.5%.

It all depends on the settings in the food prices in these two weeks left to complete March.

Prices, at a level much higher than projected by the Government.

Unlike last month, where there was a shock of increases in meat and -to a lesser extent- in other foods and products of the basic basket, this March the strongest increases are occurring in the services category.

The vice minister Gabriel Rubinstein He said that the inflation data for February “was, without a doubt, very bad.” He blamed the general drought and the impact on meat prices for the inflationary jump.

At the same time, he mentioned, in a tweet, that the Government works on fiscal and monetary policies “that are consistent with much lower inflation together with income policies (agreements with companies) that help curb the inertial aspects of high inflation rates.”

Inflation: the “meat effect”

The increase in meat was in February a 21% on average. The increases, which had already begun in January, had been taken only to a small extent by INDEC that month. In February he hit with full power.

The price of meat has a weight of 9% in the INDEC price index.

In fact, the Eco Go consultancy estimated that the “leakless” index (removing the meat from the February measurement) would have given 5.5% (1.1 points less than the reported), while the food item would show a rise of 5.6% (4.2 points less than the 9.8% measured by INDEC). The meat has a weight close to 27% in the food category.

The increase in meat had a strong impact on the CPI for February.

An economy without price anchors

As the years of high inflation passed, the Argentine economy began to run out of anchors. The distortions that accumulated at different times – the freezing of tariffs was one of those – caused them to burn one after another.

The currency gap he exploited the possibility of anchoring inflation with the exchange rate. With a 100% difference between the official and financial dollars, the big enterprises they were molding their costs to an intermediate parity. It wasn’t something sudden, but given the lack of solutions, the price makers took that path.

The blockade on imports was the decisive blow. With no prospect of when they will be authorized to enter inputs or finished products, the companies played “safe”: cover themselves with successive price increases, each time higher.

The drought aggravated this drama without extenuating: the shortage of US$20,000 million is a blow to any expectation of inflationary cooling. There is no way to compensate such Lack of foreign exchange: the only adjustment in sight is for imports. A “solution” that will bring with it a cooling of economic activity and more inflation.

In this context, the IMF demands that the Central Bank speed up the daily mini-devaluations. A point resisted by the Massa-Pesce tandem: the minister and the head of the BCRA assess that a greater devaluation would put a higher floor on inflation.

The political impact of February inflation

Not even in private, Massa is optimistic about what is coming. Officials from his circle admit extreme concern because the measures do not yield. In fact, iProfessional has been exclusively recounting the increasingly tense link between the Government and price forming companies.

Massa leads the fight against inflation, which evolves in an unexpected way.

Added to this reality is the strong impact of the rise in food in the Buenos Aires suburbs, a bastion of Peronism and Kirchnerism, in particular. In that district, the increase in food was a shocking 10.2%, four tenths above the average.

They are all records that will have a effect on the next electoral campaignin which the ruling party will find it very difficult to “sell the future” in the current context of worsening social scenario.

Could be Massa and Presidential candidate in a context like the current one? No one knows in your environment. However, close to the minister they say that Massa is one of the few pro-government supporters who could leave the caravan promising a better future based on the fact that he managed to maintain stability despite the negative preaching of opposition leaders.

A priori, it seems little to aspire to achieve a victory in the presidential elections. Although in Argentina, which has been experiencing an economic crisis for more than a decade -in different phases and impacts-, the result of the elections cannot be risked.

Recession in sight?

On the fifth floor of the Palacio de Hacienda, the ghosts were unleashed. The possibility of the economy entering a recessive cycle is in sight. The question, now, will be to wait for it to be as light as possible.

The higher price rise will surely cause more tensions between government and business that a month ago they agreed to relaunch the “Fair Prices” program, with a maximum monthly increase of 3.2%. As iProfessional has been telling, that agreement has already begun to creak.