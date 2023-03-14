Inflation in February was 6.6% and year-on-year reached 102.5%

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported this Tuesday that inflation for the month of February 2023 was 6.6%6 tenths higher than the 6 in the month of January. According to official data, the data represents an accumulated year-on-year rate of 102.5%. In this way, the upward trend of the price index that started in the last month of 2022 is confirmed, although in values ​​that are higher than those expected by the government.

According to the report, the division with the highest monthly increase in January was Food and Alcoholic Beverages (9.8%) followed by Communication (7.8%). With these numbers, the accumulated in the first two months of the year is 13.1%

#DatoINDEC#IPC: the division with the highest monthly increase in February 2023 was Food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.8%), followed by Communication (7.8%) pic.twitter.com/Zz5ZRmK2bd — INDEC Argentina (@INDECArgentina) March 14, 2023

Also noteworthy was the increase in prepaid payments, which had an impact on the Health category (5.3%); cigarettes, in Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.2%); fuels, within Transportation (4.9%); and electricity and water services in some regions, in Housing, water, electricity and other fuels (4.8%).

Within the Food and non-alcoholic beverages division, the one that had the greatest impact in all regions, the rise in meat and derivatives stood out.

In turn, although to a lesser extent, the rises in Milk, dairy products and eggs stood out; and in Fruits, due to seasonal reasons and in the midst of the severe drought that impacts production.

The two divisions with the lowest variation in February were Clothing and footwear (3.9%) and Education (3.2%).

At the category level, the Core CPI led the increase (7.7%), followed by Regulated (5.1%), while Seasonal registered an increase of 3.3%.