Influencer moved his wedding to the metaverse and this was the result

In 2021 the metaverse grew 500 billion dollars.

By 2023 there will be approximately 1.7 billion metaverse users.

By 2030, this space is destined to become one of the most profitable experiences in the world.

Technology has become a primary tool in people’s lives in recent years, especially when generating new experiences is due. Given this, the story of an influencer who moved her wedding to the metaverse arose, generating an experience for the attendees.

Virtual reality is an area that many ventured into last year, bringing various activities to this digital world presented by avatars. According to data from Bloomberg Intelligence, the value of the metaverse as a whole amounted to approximately 500 million US dollars in 2021, however, its value is expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

In this sense, a study by BCG and Mordor Intelligence details that it is estimated that the global size of the metaverse market will be around 59 billion US dollars in 2021 and that it will continue to grow until it touches the threshold of 300 billion in 2024.

Under these data, brands, governments and various sectors already present options for people on these digital sites, in order to join and be liked, especially by the new generations.

Influencer made his wedding to the metaverse

The story of a Colombian influencer is drawing attention in networks, since she decided to have her wedding in the metaverse.

With this, the wedding was recorded as the first in this virtual world, after the event was held on the digital platform developed by Capital Gree and broadcast in 60 countries around the world.

According to local media, the union of the influencer Daniela Ramírez and her husband, was through the Oculus Quest virtual reality glasses to make a presence in the metaverse through their avatars, while the wedding guests witnessed the event through a screen.

Likewise, it was attended by Alfonso Ávila Fadul, third notary of the Colombian city, who was in charge of the civil union.

Regarding the virtual wedding, Ávila Fadul said that “there are many immersive experiences without geographical limitations that the metaverse can offer, by teleporting us to a completely new world.”

Likewise, it was explained that in this way, people who wanted to attend the civil wedding, but who could not travel to the city of Barranquilla, could be present to share the important moment with the couple.

“How cool that we are the first couple in Latin America to have married in this way,” Ramírez told a local media outlet.

Also, the influencer mentioned that the idea for the wedding to take place in that world was from the Third Notary of Barranquilla, in Colombia.

With this, it is worth mentioning that the South American country has already been carrying out various activations in these virtual ways, as an example last month it went viral that a court in Colombia made the first trial in the Metaverse.

In summary, it is increasingly normal to see these stories, where people trust more and more in the options that are emerging from various technologies such as Virtual Reality and even Artificial Intelligence.

