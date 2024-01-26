Influencer Sofia Richie confirms her pregnancy

MIAMI.- After starring in a spectacular boda on the French Riviera, Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, put rumors to rest and confirmed that they are expecting a baby He pregnancy, according to the magazine HOLA! is in an advanced stage.

According to the couple, it is expected that in the coming months the new member of the family of popular singer Lionel Richie will arrive in the world.

Our hearts are full of so much love! Very grateful for all your support. I can’t wait for this next chapter of our life, Sofia Richie highlighted on social networks when confirming her status.

The news was announced weeks after a series of rumors that pointed to the couple’s pregnancy, a process that is in its last trimester of pregnancy. “She’s growing quite fast, so (her date of birth) is a bit up in the air,” Richie said during an interview with Vogue Mexico and Latin America.

Revelation

The photo session with which the couple (who are approaching their first wedding anniversary) announced the news, was in charge of Yulia Gorbachenko. In them, Sofia proudly shows off her belly and also poses with her husband, a successful man in the recording industry.

Although at first they presumed that it was a boy, a medical visit ended up confirming that it was a girl, something that surprised them. “We really thought it was a boy,” Richie explained.

The influencer also confessed that she found out about her pregnancy when the process was in its fourth week of gestation. It was precisely on a trip to enjoy Fashion Week in Milan when she received the pleasant news and since then she has focused solely and exclusively on this new stage with her husband.