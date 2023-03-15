INFO FRANCEINFO. Threats after a report by “Forbidden Zone” in Roubaix: 10 people arrested in France

Amine Elbahi, an association activist who has since entered politics with the Les Républicains party, was among those targeted by these threats in 2022. An investigation was opened for “aggravated harassment”.

Ten people were arrested on Wednesday March 14 in France, in the investigation opened for “aggravated harassment” after the broadcast of a report from the program Restricted zone on M6 in January 2022, learned franceinfo from concordant sources.

They are suspected of having played a role in the death threats received on social networks by several people after the broadcast of the report, devoted to radical Islamism and partly shot in Roubaix (North). The legal consequences for these ten arrested are not known for the time being, the Paris prosecutor’s office told franceinfo.

Investigation underway for “aggravated harassment”

Among the recipients of these threats are the presenter of the show, Ophélie Meunier, and Amine Elbahi, who has since entered politics within the Les Républicains party. In the wake of the report, he had received threats on social networks.

In Restricted zonethis Roubaisien, associative activist and 26-year-old lawyer, suspected the association “Ambitions and initiatives for success” of teaching the Koran by preaching radical Islam, under the guise of support courses in the northern commune.

The investigation is carried out by the gendarmes of the Central Office for the fight against crimes against humanity and hate crimes (OCLCH), seized by the national pole of online hatred of the Paris prosecutor’s office. Furthermore, the Brigade for the repression of delinquency against the person (BRDP) of the Parisian judicial police follows the complaint of the producer of the show, Ophélie Meunier.