Injured viewers furious as fan favorite receives off-screen funeral – despite 10 years on the show – Reuters

CASUALTY viewers have been furious as a fan favorite is offered an off-screen funeral – despite having been on the show for 10 years.

BBC One’s hit medical drama follows the lives of Holby City hospital staff as they treat patients while dealing with their own dilemmas.

Viewers saw Robyn Miller die after her devastated colleagues failed to revive her after the accident(/caption)

But a fan favorite met her fate recently after being involved in a tragic road accident.

During Saturday’s episode, the nurse’s funeral took place.

However, fans became furious after the service took place off-screen – with the doctors barely mentioning the funeral.

They took to social media to slam show bosses and writers for his latest scenes.

One commented: “Please tell me they’re not just skimming over Robyn’s funeral. »

A second said: “An off-screen funeral for a 10-year-old character? »

“So we won’t get an on-screen funeral for Robyn then,” a third remarked.

While a fourth fumed: “Robyn deserved a better start! »

Meanwhile, some fans have speculated that the reason for Robyn’s hassle-free dispatch was because previous cast members were unable to return for her funeral.

They shared that it would have been too complicated to explain the number of absences.

Barney Walsh, the son of TV star Bradley Walsh, joins the Casualty lineup as an all-new character in upcoming scenes.

With a famous father perpetually in the limelight, on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street or at the helm of The Chase, it’s no wonder the 25-year-old decided to follow in his footsteps.

After the heartbreaking death of Holby’s longtime nurse, Robyn Miller (played by Amanda Henderson), the producers of the medical drama are filling the void with plenty of new faces.

The aspiring actor will join the BBC One soap opera as accident-prone nurse Cameron, a young man who clearly does not have the desirable qualities to work in an emergency department.

Getty

Fans became furious after the service took place off-screen – doctors barely mentioning the funeral(/caption)