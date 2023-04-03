INM security company received 190 million

Chihuahua.- The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) through the National Institute of Migration (INM), awarded during the current year 2023 a contract to the company “Grupo de Seguridad Privada Camsa SA de CV”, where David Vicente Salazar Gazca appears as sole administrator, and that she was responsible for security at the INM Provisional Stay Center in Ciudad Juárez, where last Monday 39 migrants died and 28 were injured in an intentional fire.

According to contract CS/INM/018/2023, to which El Diario had access, the officials responsible for its compliance and who did not review its due provision were Abraham Ezequiel Zurita Capdepont, general director of INM administration, with Federal Registry of Taxpayers ZUCA670428960, as well as Jesús Manuel de la O Pacheco, director of Material Resources and General Services of the INM, with RFC OPJE8012241X3, whose names appear as signatories of the contract.

It is noteworthy that said contract for the provision of services was “open”, that is, it had a minimum allocation amount of 76 million pesos and a maximum amount of 190 million pesos (VAT included).

In the clauses of the same, it is specified that the supplier declares that Camsa SA de CV, is a company legally constituted under the laws of the United Mexican States as a moral person, as stated in public deed number 29,327 of Book 447, dated July 13, 2015, granted before the faith of Juan José A. Barragán Abascal, Notary Public 171, of the Federal District, today Mexico City, and registered in the Public Registry of Property and Commerce with electronic commercial folio number 5395851 dated July 20, 2015, whose corporate purpose, among others, is: to provide the general public with all kinds of private, industrial and commercial security services, to people and/or property, including but not limited to , surveillance, custody and transfer of all types of values, and assets, both movable and immovable, public and private.

David Vicente Salazar Gasca with federal taxpayer registration number GSP150713667, in his capacity as Sole Administrator, has sufficient powers to sign this contract and bind his client, as accredited by means of the notarial instrument described in the declaration of this contract. open, the same powers that it manifests have not been revoked or limited.

It meets the technical, legal and economic conditions, and has the organization and necessary elements for its compliance, the document refers to.

In the aforementioned contract, under oath to tell the truth, the administrator of Camsa SA de CV stated that he was up to date with the payments of his tax obligations, specifically those provided for in article 32-D of the current Federal Tax Code, as well as their fiscal obligations regarding social security, before the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS); which accredits with the Opinions of Compliance with Tax Obligations and in matters of Social Security in a positive sense, issued by the SAT and IMSS, respectively, as well as with the Proof of Fiscal Situation in matters of employer contributions and integer of discounts, without debit , issued by INFONAVIT, which are in force and work in the respective file.

The address shown by said company for all legal purposes is the one located at Calle Ciencias number 9, in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc delegation in Mexico City, with Postal Code 06170

”The supplier accepts and agrees to provide “The Institute” (INM), as it appears on page 3 of said contract, the provision of security and surveillance service for the properties of the representative offices of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

And the contract CS/INM/018/2023 continues; “The Institute” will pay “The Provider” as consideration for the services object of this contract, the minimum amount of $65,517,241.38 (sixty-five million five hundred and seventeen thousand two hundred and forty-one pesos), plus 16% corresponding to Value Added Tax for an amount of $10,482,758.62, resulting in a total minimum amount of $76,000,000.00 (Seventy-six million pesos), and a maximum amount of $163,793,103.45 (One hundred sixty-three million seven hundred and ninety-three thousand one hundred three pesos), plus 16% corresponding to the Value Added Tax for an amount of $26,206,896.55, resulting in a total maximum amount of $190,000,000.00 (one hundred and ninety million pesos).

The Institute” will make the payment through electronic transfer in pesos of the United Mexican States, in arrears, according to the services actually provided and to the full satisfaction of the contract administrator and in accordance with the provisions of the contract: CS/INM/ 018/2023, established in the technical annex that forms an integral part of this contract.

Payment will be made within a maximum period of 20 (twenty) calendar days following the date on which the Digital Fiscal Receipt via Internet (CFDI) or electronic invoice to “The Institute” is delivered and accepted, with the approval (signature) of the Administrator of this contract. “THE PARTIES” agree that the validity of this contract will be from 03/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, it specifies.

On page 8 it is clearly established that “The INM” appointed Jesús Manuel de la O Pacheco as administrator of this contract, in his capacity as director of Material Resources and General Services who was responsible for monitoring and verifying compliance with the rights and obligations established in that instrument, a situation that did not finally occur.