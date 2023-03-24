Innovation in Portugal: first nanoscopic surgery. almost immediate discharge

Equipment and devices smaller than usual will be premiered at Hospital São João. Patient is discharged almost immediately.

Centro Hospitalar Universitário São João will hold, for the first time, a nanoscopic surgery of the knee.

The nanoscopic method, as the name implies, uses equipment and devices to reduced size (nano) compared to the endoscopic techniques already used.

O arthroscopy material – a technique that allows access to a joint through small incisions in the skin – is reduced to one third than usual.

It is a recent technique, it is still little used across the planet, in the specialties of orthopedics and traumatology. He now arrives in Portugal, in Porto, in the first nanoscopic knee surgery.

It is an intervention that is of particular interest “in approaching small joints and procedures at a young age. pediatric”, according to the director of orthopedics and traumatology at São João, António Nogueira de Sousa.

It is also aalternative to MRIfollowing the results of an arthroscopic technique, and in the resolution of lesions less accessible by the classical route”.

It becomes a less invasive intervention with less morbidity for the patient; an incision of a “needle” of only 2 millimeters in diameter is made. It is a process similar to a infiltration.

Nanoscopic surgery also innovates in anesthesia: the patient has high almost immediatelydue to peripheral nerve blockade with intravenous sedation.

The low morbidity will also allow some procedures to be performed safely outside the operating room, with a positive impact both on patient comfort and on the optimization of resources and cost reduction by the hospital.

By the end of 2023, Hospital São João plans to perform around 40 nanoscopic surgeries.