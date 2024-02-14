Ins Hernand, after the statement from the RTVE Council: I am a scapegoat

With the permission of a Juan Antonio Bayona and The Snow Societyanother of the great protagonists of the Spanish cinema festival of the Goya Awards was Ins Hernand, who was in charge of the RTVE Play broadcast from the red carpet, speaking with different guests who were passing by. A work that ended up becoming controversial due to the recriminations that came on social networks, and that led the TVE News Council to issue a statement in which they rejected the comedian’s flattering tone towards the President of the Government. Pedro Sánchezto whom he said: You are an icon, presi, we love you!failing to comply with the quality and neutrality standards of the Information Statute.

A topic he has now spoken about in Carlota Corredera’s podcast, Superlativawhere the former Slvame presenter told her that thanks for messing up, between jokes, and then asked her how she feels after the public channel’s statement: I am normal, that is, neither overexcited, nor below ratios that do not respond to the disproportionality that is happening now. It is an entertainment show, not a show to inform. It wasn’t movie torture.

Ins Hernand then confessed that She is talkative and usually uses a casual tonepointing out that just as certain more controversial clips have been included on the networks, other very beautiful moments could also have been published.

A casual tone that Carlota Corredera thinks led RTVE to think about the young woman to hire her for this live show. I understand that too. No one gives me a different guideline than that, she responded, also confessing that she found out about the Council’s statement through X (formerly Twitter): No one called me on the phone to tell me how angry they were that I burped..

I think it does not correspond to the Information Committee because it was not providing information, it was making an entertainment program. How much energy do I want to invest in this? As long as they pay me for what I’ve worked and it doesn’t affect either my colleagues at RTVE Play, who are all fantastic, or future projects in which I may be involved, I don’t care.the comedian added.

And, after thinking these days about the subject, Inés Hernand points out that there are people who want me not to be thererepresenting what I represent and making visible what I make visible, because let’s not forget that I speak out regarding certain issues that may be compromising and that have a lot to do with social justice, the visibility of dissident realities and things that they don’t seem to want to show in other spaces.

I take advantage of the space in this way, not to act naive or appear in any other way, because that’s why they open the box of random presenters, which is very broad. And it is not a criticism of anyone, it is that I’m not decaffeinatedlet him go.

When RTVE hires you, it knows who it hires

In any case, Hernand refers to the public channel where they hired her: When RTVE hires you, it knows who it hires, without being able to be laid off, as they came to request on the networks: It is impossible for it to occur when you are an employed worker. I am autonomous, I am hired by project in some things and I am not even drawn in any collaboration with TVE in the future..

There are fantastic people at RTVE Play. There are people who make decisions, who are the ones who intervene because they say: There is something about all this that bothers me or that they do not want a parliamentary consultation. Who are the ones who have caused this trip? The only thing that came to the Committee member was the belch. I’m serious. I don’t think I’ve seen the three-hour live show..

Furthermore, after all this, Corredera wanted to ask Inés if the controversy with the president involved has benefited or harmed him. I don’t know. I know I’m a scapegoat right now, whoever it is. I don’t even know who, but it seems to me that Pedro Sánchez’s tweet was like pulling out the card that turns the game around to One. There are those who say that it was one of the best political marketing gestures in recent years, I won’t say more. If that is a marketing gesture and I am a person instrumentalized by Pedro Sánchez, so be it.it is finished.