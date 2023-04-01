Inspired by Hollywood cinema, the director Wassillo pays a beautiful tribute to Algiers

Algeria is a country full of talent in all areas, and there is no doubt about it. Indeed, there are many Algerians who have managed to make a name for themselves and shine abroad in various fields. We can mention in particular the director Wassillo.

Although he left his homeland to pursue his dreams, Wassillo still seeks to showcase the beauty of his country through his accomplishments. In this article, we will discover his background and how he managed to make a name for himself in the field of cinematography.

Who is Wasillo?

Ahmed Wassil, also known as Wassillo, is a director and drone operator from Algiers, more specifically the Bologhine region. He currently lives and works in Dubai, but he also works in his home country as well as internationally.

Ahmed became interested in photography at a very young age and started taking landscape photos with his phone. This before acquiring his first camera. And that’s how he launched his career. Note that Wassillo currently has a 13-year career.

Wassillo collaborates with great international artists

Since then, Wassillo has worked on projects with international artists, such as Dj Snake, Soolking, Anas and Booba. He also worked on Algerian soap operas such as Liyam or Babor Ellouh. In 2021, he flew to Dubai for new challenges. On the occasion of his first challenge in Dubai, he won second place in a competition organized by the major property builder Emaar with a video made under difficult conditions.

Ahmed Wassil has also worked with major brands such as Netflix, Giorgio Armani and Gatorade. As well as French and Lebanese artists. He even created his own eight-episode series. Although he mainly works in Dubai, Ahmed is still attached to his home country and recently created a video showcasing the beauty of Algiers, his hometown.

Wassillo pays a beautiful tribute to his hometown

Wassillo’s latest project, “The Art of cinematography”, is a video that has had great success and positive feedback, due to the way it captures the beauty of Algiers, his hometown, drawing inspiration from Hollywood cinematography. The video begins by showing the streets of Algiers neighborhoods empty, creating an atmosphere of serenity. In particular, we can see the famous Place Audin, usually crowded with people, calm and peaceful, offering a different vision of the city.

Then the camera rises to give us a spectacular aerial view of Algiers’ most iconic landmarks, including Makam Ehahid and the Djamaa el Djazair. One can see these majestic monuments, illuminated by the lights of the city, standing out against the darkness of the night. On our part, we wish him all the success and courage for his future projects. For the curious, we leave you the video of Wassillo, below.