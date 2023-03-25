Instagram: three tips to avoid being invaded by unwanted notifications

Tired of seeing fake accounts swarming in your Instagram notifications? There are tricks to get rid of it.

They resurface from time to time on Instagram: bots. False victories in contests, incessant likes on stories, identifications on photos… The techniques are multiple but arrive at the same result: an extreme weariness of having to report or block these accounts all day long.

But to avoid being invaded by these accounts with 0 subscribers, there are several possible settings to be defined on the social network. To do this, go to the “burger” menu (which takes the form of three horizontal lines) located at the top right, from your profile, then in “Settings”.

To avoid identifications on publications

To no longer have accounts that identify you in their photos, in particular for false Shein advertisements, you must go in the “Confidentiality” section then “Publications”. You will thus find the different settings related to this type of mention.

Parameters concerning identifications on publications © Screen capture / Tech&Co

It is therefore recommended to choose “People you follow” in the “Who can identify you” section. You can also manually approve tags on photos and videos in the setting below. Thus, people who wish to identify you will be informed that you do not accept identifications from everyone.

Not to be mentioned again

If you are invaded by ads – always scams – indicating that you have been selected to win the latest iPhone, two settings are possible: still in the “Privacy” section, you can edit who can mention you (everyone, people you follow, or no one) on the “Mention” page.

Settings for mentions on publications © Screen capture / Tech&Co

The “Comments” part can also be useful if some post their spam under your publications. You will be able to choose to allow comments either from everyone, from people you follow, from your followers or from both combined.

Settings for comments under posts © Screenshot / Tech&Co

To avoid stories flooded with bots

Many porn-prone accounts now invite themselves into users’ story views, sometimes reaching a quarter of a video’s total views. The only solution to this problem is creating a private story. Quite restrictive if you have a lot of subscribers and subscriptions, it does however allow you to select one by one the people who can watch your story.

Settings for private stories © Screen capture / Tech&Co

To do this, go to the “Story” section, still from the “Confidentiality” tab, then in “Close friends” and select your privileged contacts. When publishing a story, you should also remember to click on the “Close friends” button with the green star and not on “Your story”.

Button to publish a private story (located on the right) © Screen capture / Tech&Co

Another solution, again very time-consuming: block and report these fraudulent accounts one by one. A technique often tested but rarely effective, as these bots multiply and return at lightning speed.