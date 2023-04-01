Install Ebrard, Immediate Action Group for migrants

The Secretariat of External relationships (SRE) “activated” together with the Governments and diplomatic and consular representatives of Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela, the Action Group (GAI) to follow up on the support actions that the Mexican government provides to the relatives of the victims of the fire in which 39 migrants lost their lives.

Among the first actions carried out by the Foreign Ministry are the steps to process the respective humanitarian visas; assist in the identification of deceased persons and the repatriation of human remains; care for the injured in hospitals and manage reunification with their families.

In that sense, the Secretary of Foreign Relations will support communication between federal government agencies to care for the victims and relatives of this tragedy.

The GAI will include, among others, representatives of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection; the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and the Office of the Attorney of the State of Chihuahua; the National Institute of Migration; the Ministry of the Interior; as well as the relevant institutions of the Governments of Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela.

For the operation of the GAI, it is proposed that focal points be designated from the competent national agencies and from the Governments of Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela, who will supervise the development of the investigations and will evaluate the results of the actions undertaken to deal promptly with this tragedy

Mexico reiterated its commitment to achieve a safe, orderly migration regular and maintains the conviction that the causes that generate it must be addressed from the root from the point of view of development.