Installation, dates, content: everything you need to know to play the Diablo IV beta

The new installment of the Diablo franchise will only be available from June 6, but Blizzard is giving access for a limited time to an early version of its game.

More than ten years after the release of Diablo III, the next installment in Blizzard’s hit franchise is finally about to unfold. The publisher has set the release of its Diablo IV game for June 6, but this month of March promises to give a taste of the title. On PC, but also on PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series, players will have access for two weekends to a beta version (not final) of the game.

· When will the Diablo IV beta be available?

Two slots should allow players to roam the lands of Sanctuary. The first begins this Friday, but is reserved for people who have pre-ordered their copy of Diablo IV. It will last from March 17 at 5 p.m. until Sunday March 19 at 8 p.m.

The second phase will take place from Friday March 24 at 5 p.m. to Sunday March 27 at 9 p.m. This time it will be accessible to all players, whether or not they have pre-ordered the game.

· How do I access the Diablo IV beta?

For early access to the Diablo IV beta, players have the option to download the game first. This option is available from this Wednesday, March 15 from 5 p.m. But the pre-download does not provide access to the game in advance.

On PC, you have to go to the Battle.net client – which includes all Activision and Blizzard games. From the Diablo IV tab, an option to download the beta of the game is displayed if you have indeed pre-ordered the title. On console, just go to the app store and search for “Diablo IV – Open Beta” on Xbox or “Diablo IV Open Beta” on PlayStation.

The maneuver will be the same for the second weekend of access to the game, but will only be available from Wednesday March 22 at 5 p.m.

· What game content will be available?

By playing the Diablo IV beta, players will be able to get a taste of what the final game will look like. However, the developers will be able to review certain aspects before the official release on June 6, 2023. Thus, the gaming experience could differ slightly.

From this Friday, it will be possible to go through the prologue as well as the first act of the game’s campaign. Players will be able to select a character from three classes: barbarian (see below), thief and wizard. During the second phase of testing, two additional classes will be added: Druid and Necromancer.

Players will roam the first area of ​​the game: the Broken Peaks. Like the zone, the level of the characters will be constrained. It will only be possible to reach level 25. But Diablo IV offers ten character slots, thus inviting players to test all the classes available.

The developers will offer a great challenge during early access. The Ashava boss will appear four times during the beta: March 18 at 6 and 8 PM, March 19 at 6 and 8 AM, March 25 at 6 and 8 PM, and March 26 at 7 and 9 AM.

· Which rewards are to be collected?

By participating in Early Access, players will have access to rewards when Diablo IV launches on June 6. Those reaching the place Kyovashad will be able to enjoy the title of “Initial victim” or “Initial victim”. But once a character reaches level 20, the title “Early Prospector” or “Early Prospector” can be equipped in the final game.

Although character progression will be wiped after these two weekends, level 20 will also grant access to the “Beta Wolf Pack” cosmetic item. This cosmetic equipment will allow a character to hang a small cradle on his back and thus walk a black wolf cub.