Instead of advancing in technology and innovation, Mexico is going backwards

In some key areas for its development, Mexico is not advancing but regressing. And one of these areas is that of the so-called frontier technologies, which are those that take advantage of digitization and connectivity and include artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, big data (big data), blockchain, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drones, gene editing, nanotechnology and solar photovoltaics.

This setback is noted in the 2023 Technology and Innovation Report released yesterday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In its introduction, the report warns “that economic inequalities may worsen if developed countries reap most of the benefits derived from green technologies and others such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and electric vehicles.”

In presenting the report, the UNCTAD Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica, said that “This new wave of technological change will have strong effects on the world economy. Developing countries must keep more of the value generated in this technological revolution if their economies are to grow.”

The report contains the Frontier Technology Readiness Index (IPT), which ranks 166 economies according to their abilities to equitably use, adopt and adapt such technologies. The rating for each ranges from 0.0 to 1.0, with 1.0 being the highest.

In addition to its overall ranking, each country earns five sub-ranks based on these measures:

ICT Deployment (Information and Communication Technologies): Measures “the level of diffusion of information and communication technologies to guarantee access to all of society, and evaluate the quality of the infrastructure that allows more effective use”. Skills: Measures “the skills required to support the adoption of the technology concept on the basis of acquiring knowledge through the educational environment and acquiring skills through the work environment”. Research and Development: Measures “to what extent countries are capable of improving technology and adapting it to the requirements of the local market.” Industrial activity: Measures “the capacity of the local industry to manufacture advanced technology and export digital services” Finance: Measures “the availability of financing to the private sector and the resources that other financial companies provide to the private sector.”

The following countries, whose overall scores are noted in parentheses, rank first in the IPT 2022: USA (1.0), Sweden (0.99), Singapore (0.96), Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands and South Korea (0.94 each), Germany and Finland (0.92 each), China, Hong Kong and Belgium (0.91 each), Canada, Australia, Norway and Ireland (0.90 each).

With a score of 0.58, Mexico ranks 61st in the index, down from 57th in the IPT 2021. As far as additional rankings are concerned, it ranks 70th in ITC Deployment, 73 in Skills, 45 in Research and Development, 31 in Industrial Activity and 96 in Finance.

Instead of moving forward, Mexico is going backwards.

