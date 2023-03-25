Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has died

The American founded 1968 jointly with Robert Noyce NM Electronics, which later became Intel. He was considered an energetic engineer. Under his and Noyce’s leadership, Intel invented the microprocessors that paved the way for the personal computer (PC) revolution.

Gordon Moore one of the co-founders of the US chipmaker Intel is aged 94 years died. The company announced this on Friday (local time). Moore was considered a pioneer of the semiconductor industry.

“It was a phenomenal trip”

Together with his development team, he finally made sure that Intel processors in more than 80 percent of all computers worldwide were installed. “It’s really nice to be in the right place at the right time,” Moore said in a 2005 interview.

“I was very fortunate to get into the semiconductor industry when it was still in its infancy. And I had the opportunity to take a step back from the time when we didn’t have a single Siliziumtransistor could manufacture, to develop by the time we 1.7 billion put it on a chip. It’s been a phenomenal trip.”

Moore’s Law

He was also known for what he defined as “Moore’s Law“. Moore, who studied physics and chemistry in California and graduated with a doctorate, already said 1965 predicted that the number of integrated circuits in the same area would double about every 2 years and was right in his assumption.

If the first transistor was the size of a matchbox in 1947, you can still find it today tens of millions on the surface of a fingernail. Thanks to Moore’s prediction, computer chips have become exponentially more efficient and cheaper as chipmakers have stepped up their research and development resources to see if the law actually holds true. This not only drove global technological progress, but also enabled the development of the Internet and Silicon Valley giants such as Apple, Facebook and Google.

Gordon Moore war bis 1975 executive president of Intel. From 1979 to 1987 he was Chairman and CEO and remained so 1997. Become a Moore 2002 honored by President George W. Bush with the “Medal of Freedom”, the highest civilian honor in the USA. In the year 2013 Forbes magazine estimated the entrepreneur’s net worth $4.1 billion (3.82 billion euros).