Inter-union: together, how far?

A strange affair, this congress. At the heart of the biggest social conflict of the last ten years, a week before a new mobilization against the pension bill and while the government is struggling to find a way out, a thousand CGT members are locked up in the behind closed doors of a hall in the suburbs of Clermont-Ferrand, negotiate and scrap while giving each other “dear comrade”. After a week of intense debate, it was Sophie Binet who was elected, to everyone’s surprise, general secretary of the CGT this Friday, March 31. At 41, the secretary of Ugict, General Union of Executives, Engineers and Technicians of the CGT, will take up residence in the office occupied for eight years by Philippe Martinez in Montreuil. She will have the heavy task of picking up the pieces internally.

Thirst for democracy, dissension on green issues, but also rapprochement with other trade union organizations… The topics will not be lacking. Firstly, that of the strategy vis-à-vis the government project. Should we stay hand in hand with the CFDT? Sophie Binet quickly sent messages to reassure her base as much as her partners in the fight: “There will be no mediation”, she said in her first speech, breaking with the statement a few days earlier from her predecessor, who had annoyed by positioning himself on the same line as Laurent Berger, secretary