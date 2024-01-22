InterCaribbean airline announces new flight between Jamaica and Cuba

HAVANA.- InterCaribbean expands its air services with the introduction of direct flights between Jamaica and Cuba starting February 6, 2024, as reported Aviationline .

The new route will connect Kingston and Havana twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using an Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft with capacity for 50 passengers. This connection will offer a total of 200 weekly seats, providing a direct and efficient option for travelers between Jamaica and Cuba.

Currently, InterCaribbean operates three weekly flights from Kingston to Santiago de Cuba, and this new route will expand direct connectivity options between both countries.

InterCaribbean’s expansion strategy includes modernizing its fleet and optimizing routes to meet the growing demand for travel in the Caribbean region.

Source: With information from Aviacionline