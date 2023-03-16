Interesting lecture “Basic knowledge of photography”

As usual, our club evening took place on the second Thursday of the month. By popular request, we dedicated this evening to the topic “Basic knowledge of photography”.

We started with a short theoretical introduction to the basics of photography, such as shutter speed, aperture and ISO. Then it was straight to practice. We discussed various photo themes such as light and shadow, the flashlight as a light source, and backlit photography. The participants had the opportunity to directly implement their newly acquired knowledge.

What was particularly exciting was the possibility of using a flashlight to shine light on the subject and thus create interesting lighting effects. Playing against the light was also a new experience for many of the participants and great shots were taken.

It was impressive to see how creatively the participants dealt with the different lighting conditions and how everyone implemented their own ideas.

All in all, it was a successful evening that was not only instructive but also very entertaining. We are already looking forward to the next club evening and to dealing with other exciting photo topics. Anyone interested in photography is cordially invited to visit us at one of our next club evenings.