Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: “Every tenth of a degree is important”



The one published this Monday synthesis report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows many feasible and effective ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to man-made climate change. IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said, “Enforcing effective and just climate action not only reduces loss and damage to nature and people, but brings other benefits.”

The synthesis report Sixth Assessment Report was unanimously adopted by 195 member countries at a meeting in Interlaken. Last week, the main scientists and the delegates from the member states had compressed several thousand pages of reports into a 36-page synthesis. Every formulation was wrestled with. This work is based on the three partial reports that have already been published and three special reports on the sixth status report.

The 1.5 degree target is very likely to be snapped

The IPCC considers the challenge of reaching the 1.5 degree target to be “unprecedented”. It has become even greater because emissions that are harmful to the climate have continued to rise over the past five years. Now the climate-damaging emissions in all sectors must be reduced “profoundly, quickly and sustainably”. Emissions should already be falling, and by 2030 they must be reduced by almost half. However, the current plans of the governments, the pace and the scope of the previous climate protection measures are not sufficient, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasized in its final declaration.

The geoscientist and senior IPCC author Gerhard Krinner makes it clear that the 1.5-degree target by 2040 will be exceeded in almost all physical and socio-economic climate models. In this case, “massive risks and losses are to be expected,” warns Matthias Garschagen from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and a member of the core author team of the synthesis report. If the permafrost thaws, for example, it will become increasingly difficult to turn around. Certain adjustments are also no longer possible – “that must finally be understood,” says Garschagen.

“We have to start seriously considering a world beyond 1.5 degrees because we are heading towards it,” says Oliver Geden from the German Science and Politics Foundation and a member of the core author team. Even if the goal is exceeded, “every tenth of a degree will be important.” At whatever level, the temperature rise must be stopped and the system stabilized. This requires “dramatic emission reductions” by 2030.

The earth has already warmed to 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The consequences are more frequent and more intense weather events. The IPCC warns that if the earth continues to warm, the dangers will escalate. In every region, people are dying as a result of extreme heat. Climate-related droughts will lead to even more crop failures and water shortages. Combined with other risks such as pandemics or conflicts, these risks are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Who pays for the damages?

In the last ten years alone, floods, droughts and storms have killed 15 times as many people in the high-risk regions. The countries of the Global South are hardest hit by droughts and floods. They already cause $2.4 trillion in damage every year, the expert report had Finance for Climate Action established.

At the most recent world climate summit in Sharm el Sheikh (COP27) in Egypt, the participants agreed to set up a loss and damage fund. Financed by the industrialized countries, which historically have contributed most to climate change, it is intended to financially compensate for climate-related losses and damage. The details are to be determined at the upcoming world climate conference at the end of 2023.

“Attribution research can now very precisely assign individual events and damage,” explains Matthias Garschagen. In the current synthesis report, it plays a role for the first time. “In the next two years we will see what relevance it will have in climate policy,” says Garschagen. The new branch of climate research is based on two sources of information: on the one hand on numerical simulations, which are used to reproduce an observed extreme event, and on the other hand on weather data, which make it possible to characterize the various aspects of the event. As a result, it can be determined what part climate change played in a specific extreme weather event. Accordingly, the financial compensation can be based on the calculations of attribution research.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sees urban areas as the center of effective climate protection: If people eat and move around differently, live and heat differently and also produce differently, this would also improve their health and well-being. Moreover, if people understood what causes excessive consumption, they could make more informed choices.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows synergies

In the synthesis report, the scientists made sure not only to summarize the findings, but also to link them together. In this way, they emphasize possible synergies between climate protection and climate adaptation measures. For example, plans for reforestation of forests and rewetting of moors, which serve as CO₂ sinks, can be combined with plans for flood retention areas and local recreation areas. Access to clean energy and technology also benefits women’s and children’s health.

Synergies are not possible in all areas, says Garschagen, there are also conflicts, “but various crises such as the climate crisis, biodiversity crisis, poverty crisis, energy crisis must be thought of more together”. Compared to the previous synthesis report eight years ago, the discussion has developed significantly. “I do think that there is a growing understanding in politics not to play off crises against each other, but to tackle them together.” That is why synergetic measures are so important.

divert financial flows

At the same time, accelerated climate action would only be possible if funding was increased many times over. Christopher Trisos, one of the authors of the Synthesis Report, makes it clear: “Insufficient and unbalanced funding hampers progress.” Although there is sufficient global capital for climate investments, too much money is still flowing into systems based on fossil energies. Governments need to send clear signals to investors with public funding. Investors, central banks and financial regulators could play their part.

By harnessing technology, know-how and appropriate policies, and providing adequate funding, every community can reduce or avoid carbon-intensive consumption. At the same time, the increasing risks could be averted with adaptation measures through significant investments. This includes the effective and equitable conservation of about 30 to 50 percent of the earth’s land, fresh water and oceans. It was only in December 2022 that the World Biodiversity Council agreed on a conservation target of at least 30 percent in a new UN Nature Conservation Agreement agreed.



(anw)

