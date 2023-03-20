Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC warns: This will decide the future of mankind

It depends on every tenth of a degree – and on speed: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has presented a new report. This makes it clear: climate protection is more urgent than ever.

In order to ensure a future worth living for all people on earth, immediate, far-reaching climate protection measures are more urgent than ever: This is the conclusion of a new report by the Interlaken Council, which was presented on Monday in Interlaken, Switzerland. The developments of this decade are decisive for the extent of the damage caused by the climate crisis now and in the coming millennia. The necessary measures are known – but the time window for implementation is closing rapidly. Without drastic measures, the 1.5 degree target will still be exceeded in the 2030s.

The report that has now been published compiles the findings from the past few years. He was previously advised for a week by scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and government representatives.

Consequences of the climate crisis in focus

The report focuses on the effects of the climate crisis that are already being felt: more frequent and more intense extreme weather events that have dangerous effects on nature and people all over the world. For example, people on all continents are already dying as a result of extreme heat. Certain diseases also became more widespread. The average global warming is currently 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era.

And the consequences of the climate crisis are already hitting the most vulnerable societies hardest, even though they have contributed the least to the emissions that cause global warming, the experts continue to report. Between 34 and 45 percent of all consumption-related emissions are caused by just ten percent of households. The most frugal half of all households in terms of emissions, on the other hand, causes only 13 to 15 percent.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is an international research cooperation – the largest in the world. 195 countries are members. The Council is an agency of the United Nations and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The committee is to work out how great the danger posed by the climate crisis is and how it can be countered.

Aditi Mukherji, one of the 93 authors of the synthesis report, explains that almost half of the world’s population lives in regions that are particularly vulnerable. “Over the past decade, the number of deaths from floods, droughts and storms has been 15 times higher in vulnerable regions,” Mukherji said. Especially in Africa, Asia, North America and small island nations in the Caribbean and the South Pacific, people are always being driven from their homes by extreme climates and weather.

Every tenth of a degree counts

It is therefore important to prevent any further increase in warming, as it leads to a further and rapid escalation of the dangers, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the risks are now estimated to be higher than in the previous reporting cycle. Coping with the climate crisis becomes even more difficult if other crises such as pandemics or conflicts occur in addition to climate-related food and water insecurity, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Some effects of the climate crisis can already no longer be avoided or reversed, for example those caused by melting glaciers or the thawing of the permafrost in the Arctic. Hundreds of species have become extinct as a result of the more frequent and intense heat waves – there is talk of a “mass extinction on land and in the sea”. However, such consequences can be limited by reducing emissions. Abrupt, irreversible, or particularly adverse impacts become more likely as global warming progresses.

Only half as many emissions by 2030

Therefore, the emission of greenhouse gases in all sectors must be “profoundly, quickly and sustainably” reduced, it goes on to say. Then, within about two decades, a slowdown in global warming could be felt. In concrete terms, this means that emissions must be reduced now, by 2030 only half as many greenhouse gases may be emitted.

(Source: Heike Aßmann)