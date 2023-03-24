Internal dissatisfaction with Busch: “Would be worried if I were her”

The latest developments surrounding Johan Ingerö, the former party secretary who had to resign following accusations of sexual harassment from EU parliamentarian Sara Skyttedal, have aroused strong feelings within the party.

The case that led to a police report has been closed due to the statute of limitations. Ingerö has nevertheless had to leave her post as party secretary, but continues to deny the accusations.

At the same time, many politicians within the party that SVT spoke to at both national and municipal level now testify that there is criticism of how the party leader has handled the whole situation.

“Lack of warm leadership”

Felicia Ferreira, editor-in-chief of the Christian newspaper Dagen, has held talks with various representatives at various levels within the Christian Democrats

– People think there is a lack of warm leadership. Something that emerges is that Ebba Busch has said one thing but done another, that one moment she says that Ingerö will be an important player for the upcoming elections and for the future but the next moment she says that it was still intended that he would be allowed to go , says Ferreira.

This whole story has caused discomfort on several different levels within the party. The internal conflict that remains between the more Christian value-laden phalanx and the more hardline right-wing line that the party has adopted in recent years under Ebba Busch has bubbled up again.

There is no obvious successor

Many are now calling for greater humility and responsiveness from the party leadership, even if her position as party leader is not currently being questioned.

– I think that the confidence in Ebba Busch is on the edge for a long time to come. But it’s not like there is an obvious successor that some people think would work perfectly instead. Therefore, I think there is an ambivalence about how to handle this so that this does not damage the party in the long run. But, yes, I would still be worried if I were Ebba Busch, says Felicia Ferreira.

During Friday, SVT Nyheter sought but was unable to reach Ebba Busch for a comment.