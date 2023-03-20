International donor conference in Brussels for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria / Welthungerhilfe: The people in Syria and Turkey need long-term and sustainable help

German World Hunger Aid registered association

Bonn/Berlin (ots)

On the occasion of the international donor conference for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey taking place today in Brussels, Welthungerhilfe is calling for long-term and sustainable support for the people affected. New funds are urgently needed that can be used flexibly, not only to alleviate the acute emergency but also to alleviate structural deficits and strengthen regional economic cycles. Long-term investments in reconstruction with the involvement of local actors are absolutely necessary for this.

In particular, the severe earthquake has worsened the catastrophic situation of millions of people in Syria who have already lost their livelihoods as a result of the years of civil war. According to the UN, more than 15 million people in Syria are dependent on humanitarian aid. “Almost six weeks after the devastating earthquake, the need in Turkey and Syria is still high. While support in Turkey reached many of those affected after a few days, the victims in Syria had to wait too long for help. At the same time, the military attacks are continuing in north-west Syria continues unabated. People who have lost everything still have to seek protection from air raids. Our employees from the region report that after 12 years of civil war the people are now at the end of their strength and feel forgotten by the world community. They no longer see any hope or prospects. The donor conference must therefore send a strong signal and bring long-term support so that we can finally end this ongoing humanitarian crisis for the people,” demands Mathias Mogge, Secretary General of Welthungerhilfe.

Welthungerhilfe has been active in the region since 2013. With 245 employees in the regional office in Gaziantep (Turkey) and project offices in northwestern Syria, as well as with local partner organizations, Welthungerhilfe supports Syrian refugees and the host communities in northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkey.

Welthungerhilfe is asking for donations for the earthquake victims under the keyword “Earthquake Aid”

For more information, see www.welthungerhilfe.de/presse

Die World hunger Help is one of the largest private aid organizations in Germany; politically and religiously independent. She fights for”Zero Hunger bis 2030“. Since it was founded, more than 10,895 foreign projects in 70 countries have been funded with 4.46 billion euros. Welthungerhilfe works according to the basic principle of helping people to help themselves: from rapid disaster relief to reconstruction and long-term development cooperation projects with national and international partner organizations .

Contact persons:

Simone Pott

press secretary

Phone 0228-2288-132

Mobil 0172-2525962

[email protected]

Assistant: Catherine Briones

Phone 0228-2288-640

[email protected]

www.welthungerhilfe.de

Original content from: Deutsche Welthungerhilfe eV, transmitted by news aktuell