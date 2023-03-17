Internet Box offer: fall for this Fiber offer with Prime Video and Disney+ offered

If you do not know which box offer to choose, let yourself be tempted by this SFR offer which has many advantages.

Even if it means choosing an internet box offer, you might as well choose speed and included services to change your life. This is the case of this box offer presented by SFR Right now. For only 27.99 euros per month for one year instead of 39.99 euros per month with a 12-month commitment, you benefit from very high speed and a TV decoder included.

In addition, you can keep your landline number so as not to be out of place. It’s time to try this offer which may not last on the SFR site. Having so many things in a single subscription does not happen every day so you have to know how to take advantage of it. With TV channels for the whole family and stable connections without latency, you have an all-in-one package that won’t disappoint.

This SFR box offer is available at a low price right now

Less than 30 euros for a box that includes a fast network that can reach 2 GB / s in downlink speed and 700 MB / s in uplink speed, it is only at SFR that this happens. As a bonus, you have access to 6 months free of charge on the Disney+ platform included in your subscription or on Prime Video of your choice. Then, if you want to continue, the price will increase to 8.99 euros per additional month or 6.99 euros per month for Prime Video. Your Connect TV Android decoder gives you stunning 4K images and Dolby Atmos quality sound on compatible programs. Your wifi 6 box is very fast, the signal is amplified and can be picked up easily from one end of your home to the other. Transform your television into a smart TV and access thousands of programs and replays of your favorite shows with your SFR offer. You can even record the shows of your choice as they air. Calls are unlimited to landlines and mobiles in mainland France and to the overseas departments.

Click here to take advantage of the SFR offer on the fiber power internet box

This content was produced in partnership with SFR. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.