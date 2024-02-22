interview with the legendary actor Pepe Serna

Starting today it premieres on digital platforms (Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu) the laureate documentary film Pepe Serna: Life is Art. Directed by Luis Reyes, the film explores the multifaceted career of the legendary Pepe Serna who, with more than 116 productions in his 54 years working in Hollywood, He is considered one of the most beloved and prolific actors of his generation. Through a series of interviews with figures such as Eva Longoria, Edward James Olmos, Cheech Marin, Gloria Calderón, Luis Valdez and many more, the film explores Serna’s filmography, his love for plants, teaching, theater, improvisation and painting.