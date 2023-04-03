Intruders in Customs

Barely two weeks after the ruling on the tender to install inspection equipment at customs under the responsibility of the National Defense Secretariat, when a block of dissatisfied bidders appealed to the Judiciary to request precautionary measures.

In addition to the conditions of the contract, assigned to Rapiscan Systems, the complainants —a conglomerate of Mexican companies joined by the Nuctech Company, of Chinese origin— claim the interference of the United States ambassador in Mexico, Ken Salazar, who allegedly lobbied the favor of the provider, whose parent company is OSI Systems, a firm listed on the Nasdaq.

The international tender LA-007000999-E1040-2022 was in charge of the General Directorate of War Materials of Sedena, who called for the acquisition of X-ray equipment for non-intrusive inspection (SINI) of cargo vehicles and light vehicles in 21 country customs.

Nuctech Company participated in a consortium that included the firms Cruant and LTP Global Software, and submitted a proposal for 11,747 million pesos. The others involved were Leidos, Astrophysics, Linev Systems, Smiths Detection, VMI Security and Seguritech.

Just last December, Rapiscan had obtained -via direct award- a contract for 3,800 million pesos to monitor the customs of the country’s ports. For this process, his economic proposal was 13,500 million pesos.

The modernization of the Customs of Mexico advances in fits and starts. On May 15 —that is, within six weeks— the replacement of 511 civilian public servants with military personnel must be finalized. The change of affiliation, authorized by the head of ANAM, Rafael Marín Mollinedo, was left in charge of General Ramiro Gómez Contreras, coordinator of the Strategic Center for Operational Control, where the 21 border and 12 interior customs assigned to the Sedena are managed.

The “rotation of personnel” and the renewal of non-intrusive surveillance equipment will be monitored by the General Evaluation Directorate, where Colonel Raymundo Bautista Conteras was assigned, who previously headed the Nuevo Laredo Customs.

Customs security is the responsibility of the military command. About the port of Manzanillo there are worrying signs about the performance of the head of the Asipona Salvador Gómez Meillón, former commander of the Sixth Naval Region. The reports point to oversights in the strategic facilities and administrative decisions to allow the operation of a group that presumes closeness to the retired admiral, in addition to a struggle, for a 35,000-square-meter property.

Side effects

STARTS. Wearing white shirts and a festive mood, the alliance bases went at midnight on April 1, to the charro canvas of Saltillo, where Manolo Jiménez Salinas began his campaign. The leader in the race for the governorship of Coahuila promised to maintain security and improve the quality of life of the population. In the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez and Alejandra del Moral started activities in Texcoco and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexican municipalities located in the Valley of Mexico. In the State of Mexico, however, the teams of the candidates appear complicated: the media attacks against Heurística —the communication services company of the Silva Yanome brothers— was attributed to the friendly fire that reigns in the Morenista war room, although in the alliance front are not exempt from low blows. A faction of macismo —which includes the former rector of the UAEM, Efrén Rojas Dávila— would be operating in favor of Delfina Gómez. Ernesto Nemer Alvarez. The betrayal of the ex-secretary of state government is shameless and difficult to justify.