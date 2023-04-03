Invasion of the circuit, remains of cars and an injury: the chaos of the GP of Australia

The Australian GP was chaos during the race, both on and off the track. The red flags, the multiple safety car entries and the restarts lengthened the activity on the track, but the reality is that there were many details of the organization that sparked criticism.

One of them was the invasion of the Albert Park circuit. Although fans may enter some tracks after the races, in this case the access was not controlled or under regulation. The people descended because of their pure desire and the organizers are already waiting for sanctions.

The moment the fans took to the Australian Grand Prix circuit left us with rare images. As a tow truck and marshals removed Nyck de Vries’ car, crowds surrounded the scene. and took the opportunity to take photos, as well as videos.

The same thing happened with the two Williams cars that dropped out of the Australian GP and there were people who got so close to touch the tires. Worse, the fans boasted of invading other areas of the circuit as if it were an achievement.

As expected, there was talk of the irresponsibility of the fans themselves. They took some areas of the track just after the cars had given the last lap, which could have caused a strong and unfortunate accident.

If in itself the invasion of the circuit was already a problem, on social networks there was talk that the organizers did not give security guarantees in certain areas. The claim grew when it became known that there was at least one injury during the Australian GP.

Some fans caught the moment when car parts came very close to hitting them. However, the event management ensures that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 rules were complied with, although they accept that a report will be prepared to implement improvements.

Andrew Westacott, general manager, of the Australian GP, ​​acknowledged that a man was injured with debris from the crash of Kevin Magnussen near the end of the Australian Grand Prix. In addition to indicating that there were several cuts, he added that it was not a serious issue.

“It seems that the remains of carbon fiber were shot about 20 meters into the air. They rose, landed and lacerated the arm of a man. Our people were aware of the incident. It seems that it is an isolated case because it is not normal to have containment fences 20 meters high.

“The height of the fences is the same all over the world. We comply with the FIA ​​regulations, but like everything in motorsport, at the end a report is made to improve. It is a reminder that safety is paramount in Formula 1“, explained the director of the Australian GP according to Motorsport.

