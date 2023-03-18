“Invisible atomic bomb” on social media threatens democracy

WAbout two months later, in February, Russia invaded Ukraine and in May, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos ousted in a popular revolution in 1986, was elected President of the Philippines.

These two facts have in common that they were preceded by campaigns on social networks that created the narrative used by Russia to justify the invasion and, in the case of the Southeast Asian country, turned Marcos Sr. “from a pariah into a hero”.

This is the starting point of “How to stand up to a dictator: the fight for our future”, the book that Maria Ressa launched at the end of 2022, and whose Portuguese edition was published by Ideias de Ler, from Porto Editora.

With a preface by her lawyer, Amal Clooney, the book tells the personal story of the journalist and now president of the Rappler group, a digital news ‘site’ that she co-founded in 2012, in a path that she uses to denounce the impunity of the companies that control the networks such as Meta, by Mark Zuckerberg.

Maria Ressa, 59, says in the book that she wrote it to try “to show that the lack of a Rule of Law in the virtual world is devastating”.

A journalist for over 36 years, Ressa gained international notoriety on the US television network CNN during the 1990s.

From his “perch in Southeast Asia”, he says he has witnessed the emergence of democratic movements in former colonies, of “Islamic terrorism long before 9/11” or of new “democratically elected leaders who would transform their countries into quasi-dictatorships”.

He also saw “the potential and dizzying power of social networks, which would soon play a decisive role in overthrowing everything” which he says was dear to him.

It was because she considered herself “the truest of true believers in the power of social media to do good in the world” that Ressa used Facebook and other platforms to affirm Rappler in investigative journalism and social campaigns in the Philippines.

That involvement led the Rappler team to understand and document how Facebook’s architecture favors the spread of hate over facts.

In addition to the Russian and Filipino cases, the author also mentions the role of social networks in the dissemination of narratives by extremist groups that led to violence in the United States, in January 2021, when Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden.

“I believe that Facebook represents one of the most serious threats to democracies around the world,” he says in the book.

Ressa says that Rappler began to denounce impunity on two fronts: “in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.”

Duterte’s war on drugs (2016-2022) was a campaign of summary executions of alleged drug dealers and consumers that caused an estimated 27,000 deaths between 2016 and 2018, according to the Human Rights Commission of the Philippines.

The former Spanish colony, which owes its name to King Philip II, but which was also colonized by the United States and was under Japanese occupation, is an archipelago of 7,600 islands and 113 million inhabitants, mostly Catholics.

In 2021, for the sixth consecutive year, it was the country whose population spent the most time on social networks, according to data from the company We Are Social, based in London, cited in the book.

Ressa says that when he mentioned to Zuckerberg, in a meeting in 2017, that 97 percent of Filipinos were on Facebook, the boss of the platform replied: “where are the other three percent”?

“At the time, I laughed at his hollow joke. I don’t find him so funny anymore”, he says in the book.

The Philippines has been, according to Ressa, a hotbed of fake accounts involved in disinformation campaigns in several countries.

“What I have seen and documented over the past decade is the godlike power of technology to infect each of us with a virus of lies, turning us against each other (…) and accelerating the rise of despots and dictators across the world. the world,” says Ressa, introducing the work.

This process he calls “death by a thousand cuts of democracy”, resorting to an ancient form of torture and execution in China that consisted of making numerous cuts on the victim to cause a slow and painful death.

According to Ressa, the platforms that give the news to a significant part of the world’s population “are biased towards the facts” and spread “lies seasoned with anger and hate” much faster than the facts.

“Without facts, there can be no truth. Without truth, there can be no trust. Without these three things, we have no shared reality, and democracy as we know it — as well as all significant human endeavors — are dead,” he argues. .

Ressa received the Nobel Peace Prize together with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. Until then, only one journalist had been awarded the prize, the German Carl von Ossietzky in 1935, “who could not accept it because he was languishing in a Nazi concentration camp”. He would die on May 4, 1938, aged 48.

Ressa argues in the book that the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to recognize journalism again was an indication that the world was “at another existential point for democracy”.

For this reason, he warned in the Nobel acceptance speech of the “invisible atomic bomb” that he said had exploded in the information ecosystem.

He then denounced that technological platforms “had offered geopolitical powers a way to individually manipulate” each of their users.

Ressa says the world has to deal with this “silent nuclear holocaust”, as it did in the aftermath of World War II with the creation of the United Nations, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) or the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Nowadays, we need new global institutions and a reaffirmation of the values ​​that we hold dear” to create a world “more compassionate, more equitable, more sustainable. (…) A world free of fascists and tyrants”, he defends in the book.

In September 2022, Ressa and Muratov launched a plan to, among other goals, “put an end to the for-profit (social media) surveillance business model” and rebuild “independent journalism as an antidote to tyranny”.

The plan contains specific requests to democratic governments, the European Union and the UN, which proposed the creation of a special envoy of the secretary general dedicated to the safety of journalists.

Even acknowledging that he is lucky compared to other journalists who “are in hiding, in exile or in prison”, Ressa knows what he is talking about: “in less than two years, the government of the Philippines issued 10 arrest warrants against me”, he says in the book .

And in 2018, he started wearing a bulletproof vest when traveling around the country.

Also Read: Trump posts on Facebook and YouTube for the 1st time since suspension in 2021