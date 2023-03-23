iOS 16.4 further improves crash detection to prevent fake emergency calls

With iOS 16.4, Apple continues to optimize the crash detection feature on the iPhone 14. The next iOS update which should arrive as early as next week should thus prevent false emergency calls.

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are equipped with a accident detection functionality. However, this still lacks precision. False accident detections with unnecessary emergency calls have increased during the ski season. The iPhone can’t tell the difference between jolts on the ski slopes and an accident. Therefore, iOS 16.4 aims to optimize this feature to avoid false calls in the future.

Crash detection on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 © Apple

The accident detection feature is triggered when the device detects a violent jolt that suggests an accident has just occurred. The user then has 20 seconds to cancel alert. If the alert has not been canceled after 20 seconds, the iPhone or Apple Watch automatically calls for help. In addition to emergency services, the iPhone or Apple Watch also sends a message to your emergency contacts if you added any before.

Apple optimizes crash detection again with iOS 16.4

Apple had already started to optimize crash detection with iOS 16.3.1 in February. This update had brought Collision detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models “. It was probably not enough because Apple continues to improve this feature with iOS 16.4.

After rolling out iOS 16.4 beta 3 which brought web push notifications for Safari and other new features, Apple is preparing to launching the final version of iOS 16.4 next week. With it, further optimizations for crash detection are expected.

The iOS 16.4 patch notes state: ” Collision detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models “. However, we do not have more details on the nature of these optimizations. We’ll probably know more when iOS 16.4 launches next week. iOS 16.4 is expected on March 28, but this date has not yet been confirmed by Apple. In any case, the update may definitely mark the end of fake emergency calls.

Source : MacRumors