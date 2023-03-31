iOS 16.4: users claim that this version greatly decreases the battery life of their iPhone

Apple rolled out iOS 16.4 this week and the first issues are already starting to show. Several users have reported that the latest iOS update negatively impacts their iPhone battery life.

Earlier this week, iOS 16.4 rolled out with a host of new features. The latest update to Apple’s mobile operating system brings new emojis, voice isolation for cell calls, and support for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, among other things. iOS 16.4 apparently also introduced a problem that several users have already noticed. They reported decreased battery life of their iPhone since installing iOS 16.4.

User reports multiplied on social networks in just a few days. Users are complaining that iOS 16.4 not only drains their iPhone battery faster, but also causes overheating issues. Apple has not yet communicated anything officially about this autonomy problem.

Some iPhone crashes, overheats and drains quickly since installing iOS 16.4

On Twitter, the tweets of users affected by the autonomy problem all look more or less alike. They explain that the problem began to manifest itself after l’installation d’iOS 16.4. « Battery drains faster after updating to iOS 16.4, from 99-90% in less than 30 minutes. What is going on ? “, tweeted a user.

battery drains faster after updating to ios 16.4 – from 99 to 90 in less than 30 minutes what’s happening???? — Fintoy (@johnfin89) March 28, 2023

iOS 16.4 ain’t looking to good on battery in this public release. It’s only 10 to 1 pm and I am already at 44% 😳😐 pic.twitter.com/c7RhZKAgPa — JustAT3chGuy (@justAT3chGuy) March 28, 2023

Users also mention that their iPhone overheats and crashes since iOS 16.4. One of them explained his situation: since upgrading to iOS 16.4 this phone heats up and crashes “. Therefore, some recommend do not install iOS 16.4 until Apple fixes the battery life, overheating and crashing issues.

Since the upgrade to IOS 16.4, this phone been heating up and freezing — The 90s (@kadileleD) March 29, 2023

The deployment of Ios 16.4 is not going as planned, but it is still radio silence on the side of Apple. The Cupertino company has yet to acknowledge the issues. The help desk responds generically to concerned users. It invites users to send a private message and check out Apple’s tips for maximizing battery life. Internet users are obviously not satisfied with this response and are waiting for a fix as soon as possible.

Hi, we’ll be happy to help. A number of factors can contribute to your battery life being shorter than expected. The following link can help you maximize the battery life: https://t.co/KDbDA7HHjw. Meet us in DM if the issue persists, to assist you further. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 30, 2023

