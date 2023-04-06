iOS 17: which iPhones are compatible with the update?

iOS 17 should be presented at the beginning of June during the WWDC 2023. You are probably wondering if your iPhone will be compatible with the future big update from Apple. Here is the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 and devices that will not.
The next major iPhone update, iOS 17, won’t be released for a few months, with Apple likely to show off the next version of its software when WWDC 2023 begins on June 5. But you might wonder if your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17 before its release.
Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 17?
Of course, the future iPhone 15, which will be released at the end of the year, will be the first Apple smartphones to benefit from iOS 17. But many others will also benefit from it. Here is the full list of iPhones that are sure to be compatible with iOS 17:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2022)
- iPhone SE (2020)
Which iPhones will not be compatible with iOS 17?
Devices that would be dropped by iOS 17 are equipped with three specific processors. It is the A11 Bionic chip from 2017 and A9 and A9X processors from 2015. Here are the iPhones and iPads that wouldn’t be compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 when they launch in September:
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- First-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- First-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- Fifth generation iPad
As a reminder, iOS 17 will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference taking place in June 2023. After WWDC, iOS 17 will be available for developers to test, with a public beta likely to be released in July 2023. After the beta testing period, iOS 17 will see a launch in September 2023 alongside the new iPhone 15s.
All Apple products interact with each other in different ways, and we’re expecting new features that will tie iOS 17 to Apple’s upcoming VR headset.