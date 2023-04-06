iOS 17: which iPhones are compatible with the update?

iOS 17 should be presented at the beginning of June during the WWDC 2023. You are probably wondering if your iPhone will be compatible with the future big update from Apple. Here is the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 and devices that will not.

The next major iPhone update, iOS 17, won’t be released for a few months, with Apple likely to show off the next version of its software when WWDC 2023 begins on June 5. But you might wonder if your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17 before its release.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 17?

Of course, the future iPhone 15, which will be released at the end of the year, will be the first Apple smartphones to benefit from iOS 17. But many others will also benefit from it. Here is the full list of iPhones that are sure to be compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Which iPhones will not be compatible with iOS 17?

Devices that would be dropped by iOS 17 are equipped with three specific processors. It is the A11 Bionic chip from 2017 and A9 and A9X processors from 2015. Here are the iPhones and iPads that wouldn’t be compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 when they launch in September:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

First-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro

First-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Fifth generation iPad

As a reminder, iOS 17 will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference taking place in June 2023. After WWDC, iOS 17 will be available for developers to test, with a public beta likely to be released in July 2023. After the beta testing period, iOS 17 will see a launch in September 2023 alongside the new iPhone 15s.

All Apple products interact with each other in different ways, and we’re expecting new features that will tie iOS 17 to Apple’s upcoming VR headset.