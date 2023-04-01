iOS16: How to Send Secret Messages with Notes App

The Notes app lets you invite someone else to collaborate on editable text at any time. A feature that also allows you to chat without leaving a trace.
Apps that allow you to communicate without your messages being recorded, such as Signal, are among the most popular. However, you don’t necessarily need to download a third-party program to enjoy more private conversations on your iPhone.
Apple’s Notes application, which makes it very easy to scan a document, also offers the possibility of sending ephemeral messages to one or more interlocutors via the creation of collaborative documents.
Anyone affiliated with these notes as a collaborator can read them, modify them in real time and even delete them. After reading it, each participant can delete previous messages and respond to them immediately. A clever way to exchange discreetly. Here’s how.
How to create a collaborative note
- Go to the “Notes” application
- Click on the “Create a note” button at the bottom right and write a text
- Tap the “Share” button at the top of the screen
- Make sure the “Collaborate” tab is active then choose a contact and a method to share the link of the note with your interlocutor (Mail, SMS, AirDrop…)